South Haven Elementary School will remain closed for the remainder of the week as officials investigate the possibility of mold in the building.
Students are expected to report to Portage High School for the rest of the week. They will be provided bus transportation to the high school including students who walk to and from school.
Students were evacuated from the building Monday and bused to the high school's east auditorium after officials discovered an environmental concern regarding possible mold, according to a statement from Melissa Deavers-Lowie, director of communication for the district.
Deavers-Lowie said a local company is working to find a permanent solution to the problem.
"This is a precautionary measure in order to confirm the quality of air is safe at South Haven Elementary School. There are many components to school safety, and one of those is preserving the health and well-being of our students," she said.
Families can still contact South Haven Elementary School at their normal phone number of 219-763-8045, and all calls will be transferred to their temporary office at Portage High School, she said.
"We commend the South Haven Elementary School faculty and staff members for their quick reactions and ability to be flexible this week. We invite our families to contact us should they have any questions this week," said Deavers-Lowie.