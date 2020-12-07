 Skip to main content
South Haven Fire Department modifies Shop with Firefighter drive this year
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Fire Department members will continue to bring Santa to the South Haven community this season with a modified Shop with a Firefighter program.

“This program is one of many we do throughout the year to give back to the community we serve,” said Lt./EMT Carter Garcia. “Through generous contributions, fundraisers and volunteer time, we collect funds needed to take the children shopping. Each year we spend approximately $100 per child with a goal of serving 20 children.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s program has been modified to be COVID-friendly and meet with all health and safety guidelines.

“It’s no secret that 2020 has been a hard year for all of us. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s fair to say that our traditional program will be hard to do. However, with the cancellation of our other programs this year, it is even more important to us that we find a way to give back to the community that has supported us along the way,” Garcia said.

Firefighters will solicit names of children from South Haven and Saylor elementary schools. Children will be asked to drop off their wish lists in a drop box at the fire station. On Dec. 12, firefighters will shop for the children, fulfilling their holiday wishes. No children will participate in the shopping event. Firefighters will drop off presents at the doorsteps of the children chosen for the program.

Garcia said the department is presently seeking donations to help make the holiday wishes come true for the children in the program. Anyone who wishes to donate, may send donations to: South Haven Fire Department, attn: Shop with a Firefighter, 398 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Please make checks payable to the South Haven Fire Department.

For more information, contact Garcia at c.garcia@southhavenfire.org.

