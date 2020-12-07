South Haven Fire Department modifies Shop with Firefighter drive this year

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Fire Department members will continue to bring Santa to the South Haven community this season with a modified Shop with a Firefighter program.

“This program is one of many we do throughout the year to give back to the community we serve,” said Lt./EMT Carter Garcia. “Through generous contributions, fundraisers and volunteer time, we collect funds needed to take the children shopping. Each year we spend approximately $100 per child with a goal of serving 20 children.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s program has been modified to be COVID-friendly and meet with all health and safety guidelines.

“It’s no secret that 2020 has been a hard year for all of us. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s fair to say that our traditional program will be hard to do. However, with the cancellation of our other programs this year, it is even more important to us that we find a way to give back to the community that has supported us along the way,” Garcia said.