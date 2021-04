Firefighters battle garage fire, prevent flames from damaging home

SOUTH HAVEN — Multiple crews were called to a garage that was engulfed in fire in South Haven Saturday afternoon.

At 4:24 p.m. Saturday crews were called to a residential fire on Juniper Road, said South Haven Fire Department Brandon Cotton.

Because South Haven firefighters were responding to a brush fire at the time, Liberty Township Fire Department crews were the first to arrive to the scene of a garage engulfed in flames that seemed to be spreading toward the home.

Firefighters from South Haven, Union Township, Burns Harbor, Portage and Boone Grove also responded and were able to prevent damage to the home.

The fire was extinguished at 4:57 p.m. and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

