South Shore busing to start Feb. 28 and continue through fall

South Shore - Dune Park

South Shore Line passengers disembark from a train at the Dune Park Station in Porter in 2018.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line will begin busing passengers between its Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations beginning Feb. 28 to accommodate its double tracking project, the commuter line announced.

The busing is expected to continue through the fall for all weekday and weekend trains. Buses will operate according to the regular train schedule.

Loop bus service will be provided to the Michigan City 11th Street (bus stop located at 920 Franklin St.) and Beverly Shores Station, the South Shore said. This service will operate on a different schedule, and passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Avenue, where they may board the next scheduled train.

No bikes will be transported between South Bend Airport and Dune Park stations, the South Shore said. Bikes will be permitted as usual from the Dune Park Station and west.

Buses between the Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations will arrive and depart with passengers to match the published train schedule, the commuter line said.

Westbound passengers should be prepared to leave trains and board buses in front of the Carroll Avenue Station and reboard trains at Dune Park. Eastbound passengers will leave trains at Dune Park to board buses, and board their regular trains again at Carroll Avenue.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

