South Shore Line keeping mask requirement for passengers, employees
South Shore in Hammond

The South Shore Line is continuing to require face masks for passenger and employees.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — While the state of Indiana is opting to downgrade its face mask requirement, the regional South Shore Line says it is continuing to mandate masks for passengers and employees.

"The SSL, along with other public transportation entities, must continue to abide by federal orders put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ... and the Transportation Security Administration," the train service announced Thursday morning.

"The directives require the use of masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois," the provider said. "SSL employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced earlier this week he will be downgrading the state's face mask requirement to an advisory effective April 6, the train service said.

"However, the governor encouraged citizens to continue to wear masks in public places and will continue to mandate masks within state properties," according to the South Shore.

The CDC recommends that face masks consist of two or more layers completely covering the face and nose.

"If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge," the service said. "Passengers are reminded to maintain 6-feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations."

