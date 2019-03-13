St. Agnes seeks to amplify the advantages of music

VALPARAISO — The magic of music is evident every day at St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center.
“There is so much information on how important music is to individuals with dementia. No matter what level they are at, they can be reached through music,” said St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center Director Barb Kubiszak. “Even if they don’t know their name or what day it is, they can recognize a tune and sing the words.”
The team is hoping to extend the benefits of its daily music program from the inside to the outdoors by adding a musical instrument to its flourishing Serenity Garden. This peaceful outdoor space is being put together to encourage clients to spend time outside to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. The area already includes a gazebo, walkway, putting green, artistic posts and shade trees.
“We are welcoming any size donation to acquire a xylophone-type instrument to be added to our Serenity Garden,” Kubiszak said. “It has mallets and different lengths of pipe and allows users to play a song.”
“We want the garden to have sensory items, so we can stimulate all five senses,” said Terri Dickus, activity director at St. Agnes. “Music is such a big part of our program. As Alzheimer’s and dementia progress, music is one of the last things they can still enjoy.
“Music is so much a part of our program every day that we want to also have music outside. They enjoy music so much.”
Kubiszak said the organization is seeking to raise an additional $2,800 to purchase the musical instrument that is similar to one of the instruments installed at Foundation Meadows Park last fall.
Community members seeking to help through a donation can mail a check with musical instrument written in the memo line to St. Agnes, 1859 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN 46383. Call 219-477-5433 or email info@stagnescentervalpo.org with questions.