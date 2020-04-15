Stormwater, highway substations incorporated into South Haven plan

*SOUTH HAVEN — A new substation for the Porter County Storm Water Management and Highway department is being incorporated into South Haven development plans.
“It’s coming along quickly,” county attorney Scott McClure told the county Redevelopment Commission.
“I’m very pleased that we’re getting this off the ground,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
Several changes approved Tuesday will bring the project’s cost down by nearly $36,000.
When designed, the boiler was larger than needed, Good said, and a different type of flooring will be used in the workroom.
In addition, another landscaper was chosen at less cost and a local brick supplier will be used, said Robert Thompson, director of the Department of Development & Storm Water Management.
Translucent panels on the top of the building’s roof were subtracted from the design.
Another change was to the glass in the garage doors and a few other locations to enhance security.
“I think this is a great project,” Good said. “It’s a great fit for what we’re doing up there. Hopefully, we’ll have it open by the summer and start moving into it."
The Storm Water Management Board approved an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a major drainage project here.
The Squirrel Creek diversion project includes 800 linear feet of channel improvements and a detention basin near South Haven Elementary School.
The storm sewer there was undersized, and that has impacted residents, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
The federal government is paying 75% of the cost of this project.
“It’s a complicated agreement, because we’re dealing with a complicated issue,” McClure said.
“I think this is a long-overdue infrastructure improvement,” Good said.
The finished project will get rid of stormwater quicker, but it also holds it in the detention basin and cleans it, too, Good said.
This is important for McCool Road, too, because it will keep the stormwater from flooding the road, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
The detention pond is set to be finished this year and the storm sewers next year, Novotney said.
Other drainage work in South Haven is ongoing.
Last year, more than 300 tons of debris were removed from storm sewers in a portion of the subdivision. Now those storm sewers will be relined and rehabilitated.
Complicating the process is that some of the utilities weren’t located properly. Novotney said workers last year found an abandoned telephone duct on County Road 700 North that had storm drainage lines in it.
Officials said South Haven’s drainage was among the worst in the county before current improvement efforts began.
The county is addressing repairs and maintenance throughout the county with the stormwater fee revenue. Smaller projects, at an average cost of about $17,000 each, have solved problems and kept contractors busy so far this year, Novotney said.
“We have a lot of work going on out there, and it’s good to see we’re getting a lot done,” Good said.
*Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version. A new substation for the Porter County Storm Water Management and Highway Department is being incorporated into South Haven development plans.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!