Aromas from many countries and cuisines beckon with promises of fair food delights.
And this year, the Porter County Fair has even more choices. From the classics such as funnel cakes, elephant ears dusted with powdered sugar and Italian sausages smothered with grilled peppers to pulled pork parfaits and Unicorn Bacon, there’s more than enough to satisfy everyone's tastes at the Porter County Fair.
“We have over 50 food vendors this year,” says Kara Moon, vice president of the Porter County Fair Board and concessions supervisor. “We’ll have all sorts of selections including pizza on a stick, chicken and waffles, Valpo Velvet Ice Cream, Polish sausages and bacon-wrapped sausages.”
Returning this year are John and Matthew Pomales, owners of the very popular food truck, Da Portable Rican.
“We serve traditional Puerto Rican food,” says John Pomales. “We make a lot of home-style items such as Puerto Rican rice, a 12-hour slow roasted pork and dishes like plantains.”
Taking the plantains one step further, the brothers use them in place of bread in a sandwich piled high with their slow roasted pork, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, topping all that with their special island sauce. The sandwich is then fried.
“Probably the most unique thing we have on the menu is our potato balls, which are like a deep-fried Shepherd’s pie,” Matthew Pomales says about this interesting take on the traditional English-style dish. Instead of layers of meat and mashed potatoes, they stuff two balls of mashed potatoes with ground beef and then toss them into the deep fryer until they’re a rich golden brown color.
Josh Nicholson, owner of Dr. Vegetable, says his trailers will be selling all sorts of freshly battered and fried to perfection veggies: broccoli, green beans, cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings as well as dill pickles, all served with ranch dressing.
“We also have refillable buckets loaded with vegetables, and we’ll have the elephant ear stands and two lemonade shakeup tent setups,” he says. The refillable buckets won the best side dish at this year's Crown Point Corn Roast Festival.
“Triple T Concessions will have rib tips, turkey legs and half-a-chicken,” says Moon, who organizes the food vendors and makes sure the food is ready when fair opens.
According to Moon, Triple T also makes pork parfaits—layers of pulled pork, barbecue sauce and smashed potatoes.
Bubba’s Bacon is selling quarter-pounds of bacon grilled in maple syrup and served on sticks and bacon wrapped grilled cheese sandwiches.
“Bubba’s also has bacon wrapped cheese and Unicorn Bacon,” says Moon.
This unique treat, salty and sweet, calls for dipping grilled bacon in frosting and then coating it with Fruity Pebbles cereal.
“Birky’s does pork chop sandwiches, pork chop burgers and pulled pork,” says Moon.
Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips, a fourth-generation, family-owned, food-concession business, offers sirloin tips and red potatoes topped with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Mr. K’s Chuckwagon cooks up sirloin steak sandwiches and steak.
To better accommodate all these concessions, Moon says the food area has been rearranged, bringing the vendors closer together, and two 2,000-square-foot have been added so diners can sit and relax.
“It adds a social side to the fair,” he says. “And makes it a friendly place to gather.”