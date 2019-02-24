PORTAGE — A turtle, possum, skunk and a pair of owls visited students Thursday morning at Nativity of Our Savior School. Students in grades prekindergarten through second grade listened as Nicole Harmon described the animals she brought from Humane Indiana. Harmon, humane educator for the group, brought just a few of her friends to visit the students.
The students were introduced to Carrot, a box turtle; Oreo, a skunk; Tuna the possum and two owls.
"At Humane Indiana we take care of wild animals that have been hurt," Harmon said. "We nurse them so that they can go back into the wild, but sometimes we have to keep them because they are too injured to go back into the wild."
Harmon described the animals to the children and told them about each species.
"I come out and talk to people and I share with them all about my wildlife," Harmon said.
Harmon also stressed that it is important not to take in wild animals as pets.