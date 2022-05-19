Suicide prevention study urges county crisis center

VALPARAISO — Porter County needs a new 24/7 behavioral health crisis center, according to a new study.

That’s one of the recommendations from the Pyrce Healthcare Group study on suicide awareness and prevention. The county Board of Commissioners, which commissioned the study last fall, heard a presentation on it Tuesday.

“A 24/7 crisis service is needed to assess, offer immediate intervention and facilitate service provision for a behavioral health acute situation or crisis,” the report said. “Currently, individuals with mental health issues present in emergency departments, which is often not the best environment for an assessment and intervention.”

In July, a nationwide 988 telephone crisis line is set to launch, a 911 for behavioral health emergencies.

“We have to think of suicide awareness and prevention as a public health issue,” said Jan Pyrce, who heads the River Forest, Illinois-based consulting firm.

“Suicide touches whole communities,” she said. “Each person who dies by suicide leaves behind 135 people who knew that person — and the impact of suicide and the bereavement that follows.”

Porter County’s age-adjusted suicide rate was 15.3 per 100,000 individuals, slightly higher than the state’s rate of 15.0 and significantly higher than the national rate of 13.5. At its peak in 2017, the county’s rate was 21.1 compared to a national rate of 14.0, according to the report.

The county has some good programs already to address behavioral health issues and suicide prevention. Those should be incorporated into the crisis center approach, Pyrce said. “It really needs to be a large tent with partnerships” so they work together, she said. “You need to have widespread engagement of individuals.”

Commissioner Jeff Good remembered a presentation by Porter-Starke Services President and CEO Matt Burden last year. “The stigma is a barrier to accessing behavioral health," he said. “That seems to me the roadblock in front of everything.”

Pyrce agreed. “We have to be out there in the churches. We have to be out there in the community more,” she said. Schools already have some good initiatives, she said.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, credited Duneland School Board member Red Stone for asking Biggs to get the county to do the study. Stone, who won this month’s Republican primary race for County Council in District 1, has praised Duneland’s suicide prevention efforts.

Good said that operating a crisis center doesn’t seem a good fit for the county health department.

Ohio has county mental health boards, but Indiana doesn’t, Pyrce noted.

“It’s going to take a government like this one to take the ball and run with it” and then hand it off to an organization that would remain focused on suicide awareness and prevention, Biggs said.

Additional recommendations from the report include implementing an integrated suicide and awareness and prevention program; implementing a public health strategy for the issue, including treatment and recovery; developing a peer support program; and evaluating outcomes to improve outreach and outcomes.

