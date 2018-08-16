Superior Construction golf fundraiser helps to stabilize families in Porter County

United Way of Porter County received a $1,000 donation from Superior Construction employees. The money will go to help stabilize families who need it.
Superior Construction is a fourth-generation, family-owned general contractor business that employs 450 employees in Northwest Indiana.
In late June, Superior Construction held a golf fundraiser at River Pointe Country Club in Hobart in which 34 golfers participated. Funds raised were matched by the company.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to support United Way through our employee golf outing,” said Dan Sopczak, president of Superior Construction. “Family is the core of what Superior Construction is about. The funds donated by our employees is a testimony to our passion to continue to help support families in need in our community.”
“Thanks to great corporate partners, like Superior Construction, families and communities thrive in Porter County,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “They help more than 69,000 residents receive the support they need.”