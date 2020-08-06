Surge in Porter County COVID-19 cases this summer has officials nervous as school approaches

Porter County experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases during June and July that is believed to have been fueled, at least in part, by young people failing to take precautions while attending high school graduation parties, an unofficial prom event, youth sports and other social gatherings, according to local health officials.
The experience has health officials nervous as at least some students across the county and Region prepare to return to the classroom.
"We're terrified," Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda said.
The department has been making efforts to educate parents and teachers on the importance of wearing masks and complying as much as possible with social distancing in a school setting, she said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July to 18, with 11 of those individuals in the 18-30 age bracket, Zepeda said. The positive test results reflect infections a week or more prior.
The number of positive tests continued to creep up, hitting a high of 33 on July 30, with seven in the 18-30 age group.
While difficult to say exactly where each case originated, contact tracing is done with patients and there were some common denominators. There were high school graduation parties in July, an unofficial prom-like event held at the Porter County Expo Center and youth sports, according to Connie Rudd, director of nursing at the Porter County Health Department.
The positive test results linked to these events included both adults and young people, she said.
The problem is not as much with the events themselves as with a failure of participants to follow precautions, such as keeping at least 6 feet from others and wearing face masks, Zepeda said.
Zepeda said she went to pick up a sandwich at a local restaurant about a month ago and saw 10 to 15 young people clustered together.
"None had masks on," she said. "Social distancing was not being exercised. It appeared they came from the beach since most were still wearing their swimsuits."
Chesterton High School canceled its graduation ceremony late last month after learning a student had tested positive for COVID-19.
School administrators learned of the case just two days before and believe the student who tested positive was in contact over the prior weekend with other students graduating in the Class of 2020.
Those graduates included the 18-year-old son of Liberty Township resident Christina Klespies.
Klespies told The Times earlier this week how she cared for her son and two of his friends. They were among a larger group that fell ill with the coronavirus after attending high school graduation parties and an out-of-state camping trip. She also believes the unofficial prom event fueled the spread of the disease.
Many high schools across the Region have put sports on hold in response to the ongoing pandemic.
"If people continue to disregard the use of face masks, social distancing and not washing or sanitizing their hands, then the cases will continue," Zepeda said. "They also need to make wise decisions on what they do, where they go, especially if they are traveling and traveling to a 'hot spot.'"
While the latest number of new cases is down from July, Zepeda said it is tough to tell what is going on today because of the delay in test results.
"There are some out there that do not believe that it’s real," Zepeda said. "You should not wait until it hits home to come to the realization that COVID-19 is real and dangerous."
She and others at the health department have searched for trends in the spread of the virus locally.
"The only trend we see is that people are not used to restrictions," she said. "People don’t want to quarantine, isolate — they want to attend parties, functions, travel as they did before COVID, but at this time, until a vaccine or cure is developed, we need to do our very best to protect ourselves by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), ISDH (Indiana State Department of Health) and our governor.
"As we protect ourselves, we are also protecting others," she said. "This requires team effort, that’s the only way to conquer COVID-19."
