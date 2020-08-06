Surge in Porter County COVID-19 cases this summer has officials nervous as school approaches

Many high schools across the Region have put sports on hold in response to the ongoing pandemic.

"If people continue to disregard the use of face masks, social distancing and not washing or sanitizing their hands, then the cases will continue," Zepeda said. "They also need to make wise decisions on what they do, where they go, especially if they are traveling and traveling to a 'hot spot.'"

While the latest number of new cases is down from July, Zepeda said it is tough to tell what is going on today because of the delay in test results.

"There are some out there that do not believe that it’s real," Zepeda said. "You should not wait until it hits home to come to the realization that COVID-19 is real and dangerous."

She and others at the health department have searched for trends in the spread of the virus locally.

"The only trend we see is that people are not used to restrictions," she said. "People don’t want to quarantine, isolate — they want to attend parties, functions, travel as they did before COVID, but at this time, until a vaccine or cure is developed, we need to do our very best to protect ourselves by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), ISDH (Indiana State Department of Health) and our governor.