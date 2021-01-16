Tavern food permit revoked by Porter County Health Department for violations of COVID-19 protocols, officials say

PORTER — A Porter tavern is closed after the Porter County Health Department revoked its annual food permit on Friday, officials said.

The Porter County Health Department revoked the food permit of The Steel Barrel Tavern, at 212 Lincoln Street in Porter, said Maria Stamp, Porter County's health officer.

Stamp said it was the result of repeated violations of coronavirus safety protocols and previously issued closure orders. Health department officials did not give further details about the nature of the violations.

However, the Porter County Health Department has a process to consider the reinstatement of an annual food permit by allowing the business owner to appear at a health officer hearing in order to explain plans for future corrections of the alleged violations.

