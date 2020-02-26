Tax abatement a tough sell for attorney's construction proposal

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council offered little encouragement for a tax abatement for personal injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen, who hopes to build a new main office near Porter Regional Hospital.
Allen, represented at Tuesday’s council meeting by attorney Bill Ferngren, plans to build a $7 million office at the northwest corner of the entrance to the hospital property.
The law firm would occupy the top floor of the 3-story, 27,000-square-foot building, Ferngren said.
The first step toward granting a tax abatement for the 5-acre property would be to declare an economic development area that includes the property. In 2009, the council limited the economic development area to include just the new hospital’s footprint.
Granting the 10-year abatement for the hospital was contentious at the time, with opponents saying Community Health Systems was contractually obligated to build a new hospital anyway as part of the terms of the sale of the former county-owned Porter Memorial Hospital.
Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, remembers that controversy.
“We were taking too many political bullets for granting the hospital an abatement,” Poparad said, and he isn’t eager to do so again.
The hospital abatement was granted with the hopes it would spur development nearby.
Ferngren said that hasn’t happened yet, despite the county putting $700,000 into helping extend sewer service to that area to foster economic development.
“I think that’s a great piece of ground, and I have a hard time believing that’s not going to be developed at some point,” said Councilman Jeff Larson, R-At-large. “We’ve got Dollar General and whatever popping up all over (U.S.) 6.”
Ferngren said the new professional building Allen proposes would encourage further growth because people driving by would see the new construction.
“You just made our argument,” Poparad told him. “You’re coming there because of the hospital,” which is the magnet for growth in that area.
For Poparad, the key to granting an abatement is whether the building would be built anyway without it, he said.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, said it isn’t easy to convince him to grant an abatement. He looks at whether it would increase the number of jobs in the county, as is the case when a company from abroad decides to locate in the county.
Another factor is when the development really needs the government’s boost to make it happen. Attorney Allen likely could afford it on his own, said Whitten, who is also an attorney.
“I get it, but it’s hard for me to get past that,” Whitten said. He can’t imagine Allen adding more lawyers because of the abatement, he said.
Action on the proposed tax abatement was postponed at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Porter County Council rarely considers tax abatements because development tends to happen in cities and towns, where infrastructure is already in place. This property, however, has water and sewer lines, including municipal service provided by Valparaiso, which recently took over service from the Damon Run Conservancy District.