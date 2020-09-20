 Skip to main content
Teen arrested after vandalizing road, authorities say
Teen arrested after vandalizing road, authorities say

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers report a Hammond teen was arrested for contributing to vandalism on Stagecoach Road, and being in possession of marijuana and alcohol. Another teen was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and littering.

PORTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old Hammond man was arrested after he and others were found vandalizing a section of Stagecoach Road around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Department of Natural Resources authorities said.

Officers were patrolling the deer reduction zone in northwest Porter County when they found a group of young adults vandalizing Stagecoach Road, which has been a recently recurring spot of such activity, authorities said.

The Hammond man was arrested after being found in possession of around 100 grams of marijuana and alcohol. It was also determined he contributed to vandalism on Indiana Dunes National Park property. Park rangers issued him a federal court citation.

A 18-year-old woman was also given a summons for minor in possession of alcohol and littering, authorities said.

