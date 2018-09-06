BEVERLY SHORES — A 56-year-old Texas woman was in critical condition after suffering an undetermined medical condition Wednesday while swimming in Lake Michigan just offshore of Lake View Beach.
Gwen McKibbin, of New Braunfels, Texas, was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City following the 12:25 p.m. incident, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
McKibbin was approximately 10 to 15 yards from shore when she told a nearby relative she was having trouble breathing, Brock said.
"The relative carried McKibbin to shore on her back and upon arriving on shore, McKibbin was found to be unresponsive and CPR was initiated by a nearby beachgoer," he said.
That beachgoer was Melody King, of Valparaiso, who said she was resting on the beach with her dog listening to a guided meditation when she noticed the problem underway in the water.
Once McKibbin was brought to shore, King said she put her former lifeguard training to work and began performing CPR on the woman.
"She had no pulse," the 34-year-old said. "Her eyes were rolled back in her head."
King said she continued the aid until emergency responders arrived.
"I've always been the person that wounded birds are drawn to," she said.
Brock said the incident remains under investigation.
While still shaken Thursday morning, King said she noticed that an hour and a half before leaving for the beach Wednesday she posted a photo of herself on Facebook surrounded by bubbles.
The post carried the message, "If you have the power to make someone happy - especially when you know they could use a friend, always do it. All of us could use a lil more love and kindness - ALL OF US have #Bubbles in life we are fighting to pop!"