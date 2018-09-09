For 17 consecutive years, the Duneland community has hosted a prayer breakfast patterned after the National Prayer Breakfast gatherings in Washington, DC. This year’s event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Trinity Hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 640 N. Calumet Road. The doors will open at 7 a.m.; plan on being seated by 7:20 a.m.
This year’s speaker is Anne Ryder. Ryder is a freelance journalist, writer and national speaker. She has reported from war zones including Bosnia and the Kosovo conflict, and has profiled the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa as well as numerous other peacemakers.
The Community Prayer Breakfast is organized by a group of local men and women to provide a time of fellowship and reflection for people of all faiths.
The cost for the 2018 Community Prayer Breakfast is $25 per person or $200 per table of eight. Tickets are available at Anton Insurance, Chesterton Tribune, Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Duneland Family YMCA and Duneland Resale in Chesterton and Anton Insurance in Valparaiso. For more information, call Anton Insurance at 219-926-8681.