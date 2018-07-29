VALPARAISO — The eighth annual Valpo Night Ride organized by the Valparaiso Parks Department and the city’s Pathways Committee is Aug. 25. The 15-mile organized bike ride, which starts and finishes at the Butterfield Family Pavilion, allows participants to ride around the city at their own safe pace with volunteer and police support along the course. A mid-ride snack will be available at Central Park and after-ride refreshments will be served at the Butterfield Pavilion.
Individuals and families are welcome; children under 10 years old must be accompanied and ride with an adult. New for 2018, the ride will begin at 10 p.m. The fee is $30 for participants who register by Aug. 4; $40 for those who register after Aug. 4 (shirts will be available, but sizes not guaranteed after Aug. 4). Same day registration accepted. Registration is available online at bikesignup.com or by contacting the Parks at 219-462-5144.