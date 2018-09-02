PORTAGE — After 37 years at Central Avenue Church of God, Jerry Martin is retiring as lead pastor Sept. 16.
"I have had 52 tears of full-time ministry and 37 have been here," Martin said. "My wife and I are not in the best health but I will still be involved in ministry of some sort."
Martin and his wife, Carolyn, live in Portage. He said he has the best memories from the Portage church.
"I have ministered so many weddings and funerals and baptisms," he said. "Just love connecting with the church family. I know we love them and they love us in return." Martin said it is a very caring congregation with more than 300 members. The church is part of the Cleveland, Tennessee assembly.
The church, at 5120 Central Ave., proved itself the strongest and opened its doors to help the healing process when Sarah Paulsen was murdered in Portage in 1995.
"We opened our doors to the community to help people with the healing process," Martin said. "We held the funeral here."
Martin said the congregation has elected a new lead pastor, Robert Sluder.
"We've been working on this since January and we all want the transition to be peaceful," Martin said.