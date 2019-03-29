VALPARAISO — The city's downtown area has become a popular destination and an identifying feature of the community.
But as Mayor Jon Costas wraps up his fourth and final term in office this year, he said his administration has made a point of bringing improvements to all areas of the community.
This has included the ongoing, $23 million U.S. 30 corridor improvement project begun two years ago, which involves the installation of a pathway and lighting, he said. The work will continue the next few years.
"We want them to get a feel for what we're all about, even on (U.S.) 30," Costas said.
Valparaiso continues to set itself apart from other area communities with unique development and improvement projects, as well as strong schools, parks and other amenities that are attracting new residents and businesses.
Among the popular areas for business growth is The Lakes of Valparaiso development just east of Ind. 49, said City Administrator Bill Oeding.
"We're starting to see a lot of interest out there," he said.
The former ANCO property on South Campbell Street is also attracting attention, most notably from Journeyman Distillery of Three Oaks, Michigan, Oeding said.
The property, which has sat empty since the mid-1980s, is targeted for a $78 million redevelopment project.
While many other communities have been foiled in attempts to rejuvenate their downtowns, Valparaiso pulses with activity and new life, such as the construction of a 48-unit condominium development at the site of the former St. Paul school along south Campbell Street, Oeding said.
"There's a lot of positive energy down there," he said.
The downtown is home to the popular Central Park Plaza, with its splash pad, entertainment stage, skating rink and summer market, Oeding said.
"I don't know if you could put your finger on one thing," he said of the success of the downtown. "It's a long and slow process."
Costas said of the downtown, "If the heart beats strong, it impacts the whole body. It gives us a strong sense of place."
The city as a whole offers a good quality of life with its schools, including Valparaiso University, he said. It is also safe, serves as the county seat, has strong nonprofit and faith communities, and an underlying strength in the collaboration among its various sectors.
"If you dig down deep, you just find a willingness to work together," Costas said.
Costas said as he prepares to step down as mayor, he leaves behind a city government that is firm financially and enjoys the cushion of a healthy rainy day fun. More visible to the public is the renovation of City Hall, which is underway.