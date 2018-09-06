LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The human remains discovered Tuesday along a pipeline project near Porter Regional Hospital is just a short distance away from where a human skull was discovered by a similar crew four and a half years ago.
That skull was believed to have dated back 75 to 100 years ago, unlike this week's skeletal discovery, which is believed to be just a couple months old, said Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.
Because of the age of the skull, it was turned over, per the law, to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to be investigated, Harris said.
The DNR believed at the time the skull was of "pre-1940 origin."
"The remains were buried with the assistance of (Edmonds &) Evans Funeral Home in Chesterton, Indiana," said DNR Director of Communications Tara Wolf.
"It is not part of the process for DNR to do research on the artifacts — in this case the skull," she said.
In the most recent discovery, employees of Enbridge Pipeline came across skeletal remains Tuesday of a woman several hundred yards northwest of Porter Regional Hospital located at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6., according to Harris.
The remains were found above ground and an item possibly identifying the person was recovered nearby, he said.
Harris said there was no indication of a crime.
A team from the county coroner's office, Sheriff's Department and the University of Indianapolis searched the site Wednesday, Harris said.
While it will be about six weeks before DNA testing confirms the identity of the person, he said the name could be released in just a week or two if dental records are a match.
The skull from January 2014 was found by a crew with Precision Pipeline about a half mile north of U.S. 6 along the west side of Meridian Road, Harris said.
Detectives from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department processed the area and found no other remains.
The skull was initially turned over to the University of Indianapolis to investigate as was the skeletal remains found this week, Harris said. The skull was then passed off to the DNR Historical Preservation and Archaeology Division to determine its age and origin.
The DNR ordered the pipeline crew to cease operations in the area while the DNR decided whether any further exploration of the area was warranted. The agency's historical division was charged with determining if there was any historical value to the skull and whether it's possible it came from a native American burial ground.