VALPARAISO — Walking into Thomas Jefferson Middle School after the last bell has rung, you can find students still studying, building and researching — but not for a grade.
Instead, they are contributing to a legacy.
TJ’s Science Olympiad team won its 27th state title in March and, on June 1, will compete for the 30th year in a row at the national competition, held this year at Cornell University in New York.
Coaches and middle school science teachers Richard Bender and Carol Haller have been with the team since the beginning.
"We're just very proud of these kids,” Bender said. “They've been working hard for seven months.”
He said the team had a good state competition and believes it will do well at nationals. Its success in Science Olympiad competitions can be attributed to consistent coaches and parental coaching, the community support and students willing to put in the work, according to both coaches.
The team won national titles in 1993 and 1996. Last year, the team placed 17th. This year, 60 teams will compete at the Division B (middle school) level, including Thomas Jefferson and Raymond Park Middle School from Indianapolis. Raymond Park placed second at the state tournament.
The team
Members of Thomas Jefferson's team are freshmen Micah Nathan, Ethan Hutton, Max Trowbridge, Connor Brandt and Isaac Utesch; eighth-graders Sylvia Rotole and Lily Rengstorf; seventh-graders Susannah Gross and Liam Utesch, Matthew Smith, Tyler Edwards, Karissa Kasper, Lauren Harris and Nick Will; and sixth-graders Aliya Mayer and Max Swanson.
Tyler has his own station set up in a classroom. He does the Boomilever event, working with forces of physics to create a lightweight "bridge" that hangs off a wall.
"The goal is to hold the most but weigh the least," Tyler said.
All the weight adds up in this event, so Tyler has to find where he can trim grams — including literally trimming off minuscule amounts of excess dried glue.
"I don't like to sit down and memorize things, I like to use my hands and work with stuff,” Tyler said.
Tyler said his actual event probably takes five minutes, but his boomilever can take month to put together. He has been on the team for two years.
"We can push them, as coaches, as much as we can, but at some point, they have to want to do it for themselves," Haller said, adding the national competition can be tough on the team.
"It really lets the kids know where they fall," she said. "It tells the truth of how much they've been studying."
Max has been on the team four years and to state and nationals each time. The team practiced four afternoons after school and one Saturday each week, from November until nationals.
"It's definitely a lot of hard work, and I don't think there's many teams in Indiana doing as much as us," he said.
Max participates in the Elastic Launched Glider event. The goal is to keep the planes in the air as long as possible. He said their goal for nationals is 30 seconds and at state, he had his longest glider time of 37 seconds. With the help of others, he has five gliders built.
"Our coaches care so much; they're so dedicated," he said. "We have a lot of extra coaches, like parents and parents of people who used to be on the team."
Liam spends time with the Roller Coaster. It's made of metal parts that he can adjust to increase or decrease the time his "coaster" spends on the track.
"I like the learning of new things as we go," he said. "Once you think that you know everything, you find one thing you didn't really know at all."
Aliya said in Game On, students don't know what topic they are going to get, so they educate themselves on a little bit of information from all types of science.
"Right when you're about to start your event, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I forgot this and this and this,' but then when you actually start doing it and you know that you were prepared," she said.
Game On has students code a computer game in 50 minutes based on a given topic. Karissa Kasper, seventh-grader, was honing her skills at practice.
"It's really hard, it's always down to the wire because 50 minutes is not a lot when you actually do it," Kasper said.
The team's equipment, materials for projects and trips are paid for by donations through the community.
Road Scholar is an event all about maps: finding distances, slopes, population. It sounds somewhat easy, but Micah Nathan, a freshman, said they also have to make their own maps in competition.
"If it was like solo events, it would be so nerve wracking," Nathan said. "But knowing that you have somebody who has your back while you're in there, it’s really reassuring."
Nick Will said the preciseness of the event is the best part.
"Knowing everything is so exact," Will said. "When you get the right answer, it's really satisfying."
Will also participates in Disease Detectives, which is based on epidemiology. He studies epidemics like the 2015 Ebola outbreak. But Will, a seventh-grader, doesn't have plans to work at the CDC in his future.
"Probably either meteorology or a pilot," Will said confidently.
Making the cut
About 40 kids try out each year at Thomas Jefferson to be on the team, but only 15 spots are available. Haller said over the years, they've learned sometimes the smartest students aren't the ones to have on the team.
"Your hard workers, the kids that can have that inner drive to do better, are the best kids to take," she said.
Haller said being on the team gives the students an overview of all types of science and sets them up for future careers in science. Alumni of the team are engineers, doctors and air traffic controllers.
At state, the team won 11 out of the 23 events and gained an all-time best score for the school of 51 points. It also earned second place four times and third place four times.
"I have a lot of hope for placing at one of my events," Lily said. "That's probably what I'm looking forward most, to see if I'm actually able to place."