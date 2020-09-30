Three hospitals rebrand as Northwest Health

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital and its siblings in LaPorte and Starke County underwent name changes Wednesday to emphasize they are all part of a single system.
Northwest Health Porter, Northwest Health LaPorte and Northwest Health Starke were also unveiled.
“We want to be recognized as a regional brand,” said Sean Dardeau, market CEO at Northwest Health Porter.
The rebranding effort’s cost was “substantial,” Dardeau said. It was about two years in the making.
“That’s when we started talking about a homogenized brand,” he said.
The three hospitals are just part of a larger health care system in Northwest Indiana.
“Together, we are 3,000 caregivers strong, in 40 locations in Northwest Indiana,” Dardeau said. “We share a passion for offering patients the best possible experience, when and where they need it.”
Northwest Health operates an ambulance serving much of Porter County in addition to having facilities throughout the three counties.
Last year, Dardeau said, the system cared for more than 17,000 inpatients, 2,000 newborns, 85,000 emergency room patients and 50,000 urgent care patients.
Another 400,000 patients visited Northwest Health physician offices, either in person or virtually, and another 430,000 patients had outpatient treatments and tests.
The ambulance service transported 6,000 patients.
Northwest Health provided $44 million in uncompensated care and paid $7 million in sales and property taxes, Dardeau said.
The name change will help the organization as it uses its size and shared resources to expand, recruit more doctors and make it easier for people to access care, he said.
The system has already centralized information technology and marketing functions, he said.
Rex Richards, president and CEO of the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, said the name change is “nice, concise,” and appropriate. “They are a regional facility,” he said, and the new name reflects that.
Northwest Health’s hospital near Valparaiso draws patients from Porter, LaPorte, Lake and Jasper counties, Richards said.
