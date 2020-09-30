Three hospitals rebrand as Northwest Health

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital and its siblings in LaPorte and Starke County underwent name changes Wednesday to emphasize they are all part of a single system.

Northwest Health Porter, Northwest Health LaPorte and Northwest Health Starke were also unveiled.

“We want to be recognized as a regional brand,” said Sean Dardeau, market CEO at Northwest Health Porter.

The rebranding effort’s cost was “substantial,” Dardeau said. It was about two years in the making.

“That’s when we started talking about a homogenized brand,” he said.

The three hospitals are just part of a larger health care system in Northwest Indiana.

“Together, we are 3,000 caregivers strong, in 40 locations in Northwest Indiana,” Dardeau said. “We share a passion for offering patients the best possible experience, when and where they need it.”

Northwest Health operates an ambulance serving much of Porter County in addition to having facilities throughout the three counties.

Last year, Dardeau said, the system cared for more than 17,000 inpatients, 2,000 newborns, 85,000 emergency room patients and 50,000 urgent care patients.