VALPARAISO — A chance encounter paved the way for 3-year-old Joseph Paduch to make an impact on Region kids in need of comfort.
Joseph and mom Stephanie ran into Porter County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jesse Klemz at Rogers-Lakewood Park.
“He is a shy kid until he gets to know you, but he is very inquisitive,” Stephanie Paduch said. “He saw the sheriff’s car and approached Jesse. He gave him a bear and Joseph wanted to know what they are for. Jesse explained they are for kids who need a little happiness.”
When Joseph’s third birthday was approaching, his mom asked what he would like to do to mark the milestone.
“He wanted to collect money and donate it someplace, but where to donate? He decided he wanted to give money for the 'Little Jesses,' which is what he called the bears,” Stephanie Paduch said.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department works with St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center in Valparaiso to bring the bears to life. St. Agnes participants help stuff the Build-a-Bear foundations, so sheriff’s deputies have them on hand when a child needs comfort while facing a challenging situation.
Joseph Paduch collected $250 to go toward the purchase of additional bears. He met up with Sgt. Klemz at St. Agnes to pass along the finished forms of comfort.
“He is an old soul and was born with his eyes open. He’s a very intuitive and aware child and his heart amazes me,” his mom said. “We forget as adults the purity of childhood. I believe humbleness helps make a person whole. If we can’t give to others, how are we whole?”
St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center Director Barb Kubiszak said she is honored to be a part of Joseph’s kindness.
“To see Joseph’s generosity at such a young age is truly inspiring,” Kubiszak said. “His gesture will impact numerous children at a time when they need it most.”