TIF district considered to revitalize U.S. 6 corridor

VALPARAISO — Porter County is considering whether to create a tax-increment financing district as one of the tools to revitalize U.S. 6.
Consultant Stu Summers presented the Redevelopment Commission with a list of options for revitalizing the corridor between Calumet Avenue and South Haven so the board could set priorities.
“This shopping list is kind of like a Christmas list for a kid because you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Summers said.
The RDC has been concerned about revitalizing South Haven, which Summers said is the largest unincorporated area in the state, with a population of 5,282 in 1.2 square miles. Of particular concern is that 21.8 percent of the residents are below the poverty line despite the median household income of $52,583.
“I think the demographics give us a good opportunity,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
Options offered
The county initially asked Summers to study the area between South Haven and Ind. 49, but Summers suggested extending the area to Calumet Avenue, which is one of the state’s 100 most dangerous intersections, he said.
Widening U.S. 6 to four lanes along that stretch of road is a high priority for the county, but it’s up to the Indiana Department of Transportation to make it happen.
The commission plans major infrastructure work, including extending the option for mobile home parks and others along the route to link up with sanitary sewers and abandon septic systems that could fail. Drainage issues also would be addressed as the area is redeveloped.
Sidewalks, center left-turn lanes, bike lanes and a communications conduit are also among Summers’ recommendations.
As the commission brainstormed last week, the possibility of a bus service to transport South Haven residents to Valparaiso and Portage, including Northwest Health Porter’s hospital and the Portage/Ogden Dunes train station, seemed more real. The Porter Township trustee’s office and Porter County Aging and Community Services already run buses, so perhaps one or both could help create connections for South Haven’s workforce, RDC members said.
An industrial park is also an option.
“To some extent, we have a legacy of properties up there” that are going through bankruptcies, tax sales and other processes that are a deterrent to development, Good said. That “spin cycle” would end if the county bought those properties and created an industrial park, he said.
That industrial park likely would be north of U.S. 6 in the South Haven area.
TIF possibility
As the commission discussed potential improvements for the U.S. 6 corridor, Good broached the idea of a TIF district as a potential funding strategy.
“Sometimes you have tools in your toolbox, and they really stand out,” Good said. “For unincorporated Porter County and South Haven, to me this is the right tool at the right time to look and this area and move this forward.”
RDC member Don Ensign, a former Hebron Town Council member, said that town’s TIF district has allowed the town to make major improvements downtown. “These are fantastic job creators,” he said.
For the U.S. 6 corridor, the possible TIF district would be shaped like a dog bone, with larger areas at each end to encompass South Haven on the western end and the hospital area on the eastern end.
“We need to get that corridor improved,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.
McClure said when the hospital was being built, he wouldn’t have favored the TIF district. The idea then was that construction of the hospital would spur additional development in the area. But that hasn’t happened to the extent originally projected.
The TIF could provide the incentive needed to make that happen, he said.
“I want to be careful about recommending a TIF at this time,” Summers said, because he wants to make sure people understand how they work. TIF districts can be controversial, and the county doesn’t have one now.
How TIF works
TIF districts capture the increase in assessed valuation within the district to help pay for infrastructure and other needs for the life of the district. The hospital is already at full value, so there wouldn’t be any loss of existing revenue to the county’s general fund, McClure explained. Only the increase in value brought by additional development would be captured for use in the TIF district.
“The timeline for a TIF, it’s a long process,” Summers said. “Two years later, the revenue starts coming in.” Typically, only commercial and industrial properties are affected, he added.
The RDC hasn’t made any decisions yet on the options Summers outlined. Still, members are excited about the prospect.
“Now we’re starting to get into what a redevelopment commission is really all about. I’m excited,” Good said.
“The time is really perfect to get this thing going,” County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.