TIF district considered to revitalize U.S. 6 corridor

As the commission discussed potential improvements for the U.S. 6 corridor, Good broached the idea of a TIF district as a potential funding strategy.

“Sometimes you have tools in your toolbox, and they really stand out,” Good said. “For unincorporated Porter County and South Haven, to me this is the right tool at the right time to look and this area and move this forward.”

RDC member Don Ensign, a former Hebron Town Council member, said that town’s TIF district has allowed the town to make major improvements downtown. “These are fantastic job creators,” he said.

For the U.S. 6 corridor, the possible TIF district would be shaped like a dog bone, with larger areas at each end to encompass South Haven on the western end and the hospital area on the eastern end.

“We need to get that corridor improved,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

McClure said when the hospital was being built, he wouldn’t have favored the TIF district. The idea then was that construction of the hospital would spur additional development in the area. But that hasn’t happened to the extent originally projected.

The TIF could provide the incentive needed to make that happen, he said.