Tigers a roaring hit at the Porter County Fair

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Blaszak's Royal Tigers show at the Porter County Fair was a must see for Jennifer Dominguez of Valparaiso.

Dominguez and her son, Carlos, sat watching the performance on Friday under the hot afternoon sun as trainer Brunon Blaszak put his five tigers through their paces.

"I love tigers. I saw the sign for the performance and said I wasn't going to miss it," Dominguez said.

Sandra Gill of DeMotte and her son, Robby Gill, 11, were also big fans of the 30-minute show.

Both the Gill and Dominquez families agreed their favorite part of the show was watching a tiger named Zakk walk the tightrope.

"I came last night for the concert and saw the sign promoting the show and so I brought my son back here today for a fair day," Gill said.

Brunon Blaszak said this was the first time he has performed with his five tigers, Mohina, Bella, Zakk, Tasha and Ada, at the Porter County Fair.

He is a fourth generation tiger trainer and has been performing with tigers his entire life.

"There may be a fifth generation, my son, Sebastian, who is 18 and still deciding what he wants to do with his life," Blaszak said.