Tigers a roaring hit at the Porter County Fair

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Blaszak's Royal Tigers show at the Porter County Fair was a must see for Jennifer Dominguez of Valparaiso.
Dominguez and her son, Carlos, sat watching the performance on Friday under the hot afternoon sun as trainer Brunon Blaszak put his five tigers through their paces.
"I love tigers. I saw the sign for the performance and said I wasn't going to miss it," Dominguez said.
Sandra Gill of DeMotte and her son, Robby Gill, 11, were also big fans of the 30-minute show.
Both the Gill and Dominquez families agreed their favorite part of the show was watching a tiger named Zakk walk the tightrope.
"I came last night for the concert and saw the sign promoting the show and so I brought my son back here today for a fair day," Gill said.
Brunon Blaszak said this was the first time he has performed with his five tigers, Mohina, Bella, Zakk, Tasha and Ada, at the Porter County Fair.
He is a fourth generation tiger trainer and has been performing with tigers his entire life.
"There may be a fifth generation, my son, Sebastian, who is 18 and still deciding what he wants to do with his life," Blaszak said.
His lifetime tiger training career began with parents and grandparents before him that were born and raised in the Polish/German countries of Europe.
"My background is a circus background," Blaszak said.
Blaszak's home base is Myakka City, Florida where he owns acreage on which the performing tigers live during the offseason.
"When I bring on new tigers is when I train them," Blaszak said.
Blaszak and his tigers perform six to 10 months out of the year traveling to fairs and events throughout the country.
His tiger show, which has also been seen on TV specials, will be at the Porter County Fair every day, weather permitting through the end of Monday.
His shows are at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"I just love traveling and have been to every state including Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico," he said.
Tigers and the training of tigers are in Blaszak's blood.
"I grew up with tigers in my backyard. I love it. It's a cool experience," Blaszak said.
During his 30-minute performance with his tigers, Blaszak talks about the eating and sleeping habits of the animals and also spreads a conservative message about protecting tigers.
Blaszak introduced each of the five tigers one at a time starting with Mohina, a white 350-pound Bengal tiger.
Mohina lies down briefly and Blaszak admonishes her: "There's no time for cat napping. I'll bring you a treat."
Blaszak explains that tigers like their meat rare and can eat 25-30 pounds of meat a day.
Tigers also like to sleep, getting some 15-20 hours a day.
"Kind of like a house cat. This is my big house cat," Blaszak said.
Bella, a 12-year-old Siberian tiger, makes her entrance by urinating in a corner of the fenced in pen.
"She is marking her territory," Blaszak said.
Blaszak said the Siberian tigers are becoming more rare with under 500 in the wilds.
"They will become extinct," Blaszak said.
Zakk, a three-year Siberian, still has a lot of growing to do before he reaches his full size, Blaszak said.
"He will be a big boy," Blaszak said.
Tasha, an 8-year-old Sumatran tiger, was introduced next.
Sumatran tigers, raised in the hot and humid area of Sumatra, are also facing extinction.
Blaszak gives Tasha a treat of raw meat after she performs under his voice command.
"Next to sleeping, eating is their favorite thing," Blaszak said.
Ada, a 19-year-old Bengal, is the grandmother or oldest of the group of five, Blaszak said.
Tigers can generally live to be 20-25 years old, Blaszak said.
During the live action part of the performance, Blaszak had the tigers roll over, sit up, jump through a hoop and even walk a tightrope.
"Aren't these beautiful animals? It would be a shame if they became extinct," Blaszak said.