Times selling Valpo office, remains committed to presence in 'gateway to Porter County'

VALPARAISO — The Times remains committed to keeping a presence in Valparaiso, even as it seeks to sell its current building, the publisher says.

Times Media Company President and Publisher Chris White said Valparaiso and its many Times readers are of central importance to the newspaper and online media company's efforts to remain Northwest Indiana's leading news provider.

The company is selling its longtime home at the prime location of 1111 Glendale Blvd. and is in search of a new location to continue operations in Valparaiso, White said.

"The building is more than we need," White said. "I'd like to see the building put to better use."

The building, which is located at the busy corner of Glendale Boulevard and Roosevelt Road, was home to the former Vidette-Messenger newspaper. The Times purchased the Vidette-Messenger in 1995, and as circulation grew, the local printing operations were relocated a few years later to the Munster office.

Editorial, advertising and circulation services have continued to operate out of the Valparaiso office.

Times Editor Marc Chase noted Valparaiso remains an important gateway for the company to serve Porter County readers.