TJ Builders Club rings bells for Salvation Army
TJ Builders Club rings bells for Salvation Army

TJ Builders Club members, from left, Natalie Gill, Chloe Hosking, Grace Almaraz, Jackson Lehning, and James Beebe ringing bells for The Salvation Army.

VALPARAISO — The Thomas Jefferson Middle School Builders Club rang bells for The Salvation Army as one of its annual community service projects.

The Builders Club, which is sponsored by teacher Kristen Janowick and the Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis, rang bells for six hours Dec. 7.

The club members also sang carols at a local nursing home and bought gifts for the Angel Tree children.

