SOUTH HAVEN — Nathan Hylek was at work in East Chicago on the afternoon of Feb. 6 when his wife Loren Hylek called saying she did not feel well following the birth of their second daughter.
Nathan Hylek said he was heading home to take Loren Hylek to the hospital when his cell phone rang again, only this time it was his 21-month-old daughter Teegan Hylek video calling him using FaceTime.
"Daddy. Mommy. Uh-oh," the young girl said to her father while aiming the phone's camera at her mother, who was now lying unconscious on the bathroom floor of their South Haven home.
Nathan Hylek said he repeatedly yelled out to his wife and when he got no response, he hung up and called 911.
The move by the little girl likely saved her mother's life, who was hemorrhaging, according to officials.
"When we found her, we found her not well," said Eric Wood, a captain paramedic firefighter with the South Haven Fire Department.
He said Loren Hylek was pale and cool to the touch.
"Her eyes started to roll back," he said.
Loren Hylek was stabilized and began improving while on the way to Porter Regional Hospital, Wood said.
"If it wasn't for Teegan FaceTiming dad, Loren possibly wouldn't be here today," he said.
Teegan, who was too shy Tuesday morning to comment on her heroics, was recognized nonetheless by the Porter County Sheriff's Department, which provided her with a pink blanket monogrammed with her name and a department badge.
South Haven firefighters presented the girl with a firefighter bear and her very own firefighter helmet.
Loren Hylek said she does not remember much about the incident in question.
"I wasn't conscious for anything Teegan did," she said.
The girl's father said Teegan plays on cell phones often and was familiar with a routine of FaceTiming him with her mother while he works midnight shifts.
Porter County Sheriff Department Sgt. Jamie Erow said the department felt the incident was a big enough deal to recognize the girl.
"Technology can help us," Erow said.