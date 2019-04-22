Traffic was down to one lane Monday evening on the Indiana Toll Road as crews cleaned up a diesel fuel spill after two semis collided.
Glenn Christy, 54, of Valparaiso, was eastbound at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, about 2.5 miles west of the Chesterton exit, in a 2016 International semi when he slowed down for a car broken down on the shoulder, Indiana State Police said. He was changing into the left lane when a 2012 Peterbilt semi driven by Mohamed Abid, 56, of Palos Park, Illinois, struck Christy's trailer. Abid lost control of his semi and veered off the roadway and into a guardrail head on.
His semi sustained heavy damage and subsequently leaked about 150 gallons of diesel fuel.
Crews expected to be cleaning the right lane of semi debris and fuel until about 9 p.m.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.