Tourism takes a hit from COVID, director says

No one really knows what to expect for the industry in coming months.

“Until COVID is cured or gone, our industry doesn’t know what the future will be,” Weimer said.

She is continually in touch with others in the industry across the country.

“Places opened, but then they’re starting to close again as COVID increased,” Weimer said.

Will this fall turn out to be like March? Or April?

“No one has been in a situation like this, when you never know when you’re going to come out of it. And they’re predicting years for our industry to recover,” Weimer said.

Staff hasn’t been laid off or furloughed. “We’re a very slim staff to begin with,” she said.

The agency applied for a grant to offset some of its operational expenses to keep staff longer, Weimer said.

But other spending has been reduced drastically.

“We’ve canceled everything. We canceled our grant program. We canceled our contractual services,” Peters said.

“We have just basic life support for our digital just to get our name out there,” Weimer said.