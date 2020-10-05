Tourism takes a hit from COVID, director says

VALPARAISO — Tourism has been “annihilated” by the pandemic, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer.
The agency’s 2021 budget is more wishful thinking than reality.
“We can’t fund this budget,” said Mitch Peters, chairman of the tourism board, told the County Council recently.
Porter County’s tourism agency is funded through the innkeeper’s tax.
“We’re living off the checks as they come in,” Weimer said.
Room revenue was down 67.3% in April, she said.
“This is what our hoteliers are saying: ‘We just want to make enough money to cover the bills.’ They’re not even looking at profitability,” she said.
“We’re basically doing guerrilla marketing. We’re doing the critical things, because at the end of the day our industry has been annihilated. We’ve got to get visitors and residents in the doors of our restaurants, our attractions.”
Among the programs developed this year is a digital coupon program that costs little for participating hospitality companies.
Weimer cited an industry observer who said, “This could be the extinction of independent restaurants around the country.”
No one really knows what to expect for the industry in coming months.
“Until COVID is cured or gone, our industry doesn’t know what the future will be,” Weimer said.
She is continually in touch with others in the industry across the country.
“Places opened, but then they’re starting to close again as COVID increased,” Weimer said.
Will this fall turn out to be like March? Or April?
“No one has been in a situation like this, when you never know when you’re going to come out of it. And they’re predicting years for our industry to recover,” Weimer said.
Staff hasn’t been laid off or furloughed. “We’re a very slim staff to begin with,” she said.
The agency applied for a grant to offset some of its operational expenses to keep staff longer, Weimer said.
But other spending has been reduced drastically.
“We’ve canceled everything. We canceled our grant program. We canceled our contractual services,” Peters said.
“We have just basic life support for our digital just to get our name out there,” Weimer said.
In the past, the County Council has encouraged the tourism agency to provide grants to the Expo Center, Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum.
“We can’t make tourism give money that’s not there,” Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said.
“Surprisingly, that money does offset quite a bit what our costs are in terms of marketing,” Memorial Opera House Executive Director Scot MacDonald said. “It puts us in a really difficult spot, not having it.”
Ticket prices will increase as a result, he said.
“We do things very cheaply as it is,” museum Executive Director Kevin Pazour said. In the past, tourism grants have helped the museum staff develop and promote exhibits.
Expo Center Director Lori Daly noted social media doesn’t cost as much.
“There’s still a lot we can help them in terms of marketing them through our agency and the contacts we do have,” Weimer said, but the tourism staff is also working hard to get residents and visitors to visit restaurants and attractions to help keep those operations afloat.
Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, questioned the wisdom of approving a budget that can’t be funded.
“We have no idea” how much revenue to expect, Weimer said, so any budget would be difficult.
“We put the same budget in because that was what we were instructed to do,” Peters said.
“They’re up against the ropes here,” Whitten said.
