The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc. (IPEP) has announced the town of Hebron as a recipient of its 2019 safety grant award. IPEP partnered with town of Hebron Board Member Keith Cunningham, Director of Public Works Randy Decker and Jim Anton, of Anton Insurance Agency, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.
The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.