Traffic reduced to 2 lanes along local stretch of I-94, state says

PORTAGE — Traffic along the local stretch of Interstate 94 is reduced to two lanes in each direction to allow for bridge work, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The project targets bridge work over Willow Creek and the CSX Railroad, between the Ind. 249 and Ind. 51/U.S. 6 exits, the state said.
The lane restrictions are to remain in place for about four weeks, INDOT said.
"Lane and shoulder closures will alternate so motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area," state officials said.
