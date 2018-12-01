Sherri Lopez could only describe herself as feeling "warm and fuzzy inside" Friday afternoon.
A 20-foot trailer arrived at her doorstep at Panama City Beach, Florida, full of toys, clothes and household necessities. The early Christmas was a gift from the Region to survivors of Hurricane Michael.
"I never expected so much. I have great friends up north. There are a lot of big hearts and stuff," Lopez, a former Valparaiso and Portage resident, said earlier this week.
While her home and job weathered Hurricane Michael, which devastated parts of Florida's panhandle on Oct. 10, just fine, Lopez said there are still people in her area without anything. Hundreds, if not thousands, are still living in shelters or tents.
Earlier this month, Lopez put out a call for Region residents to send their "extras" to her so she could distribute items, from household goods to clothing to toys, to those still without anything.
A friend, Ashley Riccio, whose family owns M&S Collision in Valparaiso and Chesterton, stepped up and offered the company's two locations as collection sites.
Riccio said she expected to receive enough goods to ship down in a box or two.
After an article about the two's efforts appeared in The Times on Nov. 18, Riccio said donations of new and used items began pouring in.
"I did not expect anything like this at all. Talk about love and support," Riccio said, adding the Porter County Sheriff's Department also joined in with the collection.
Because of the number of donations, local resident Mitch Mannio, who owns a transportation company, offered to drive the goods, in a 20-foot trailer, down to Lopez.
Riccio said the trailer was filled with everything from new toothbrushes and toothpaste to "tons of kids' clothes" and new socks and underwear.
Lopez has already been distributing items to people in need, keeping the trunk of the car filled and stopping and distributing items when she sees someone.
Lopez said she will put together holiday bags of clothing and toys for children, taking them to tent cities in Panama City and Calloway for distribution. She said hundreds of people are still displaced because of the lack of available housing and what some believe is a slow response by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supply temporary trailers.
She said she will distribute the other items as she finds people in need, preferring to give it directly to hurricane survivors rather than giving to an organization.
"God bless everyone up north," Lopez said.