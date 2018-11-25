Tranquil space blossoming at St. Agnes Serenity Garden

VALPARAISO — The St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center team is cultivating a sense of tranquility for its clients with the establishment of a Serenity Garden.
The outdoor space includes a gazebo, walkway, putting green and shade trees – all put into place as a quiet outdoor outlet for St. Agnes’ clients who are facing Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“Our Serenity Garden offers a special space to spur our clients to go outside and enjoy the sun, air and scenery,” said St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center Director Barb Kubiszak. “It’s peaceful and can take some of the anxiety away.”
Kubiszak said the community has offered overwhelming support, both financially and artistically.
“We are so fortunate and thankful for a $10,000 grant from the Porter County Community Foundation as well as a matching grant from the Knights of Columbus,” Kubiszak said. “The Tri Kappa-Valparaiso-IOTA chapter led the effort to beautify our garden with mosaic posts.”
Linda Eyermann, chairman of the Tri Kappa art committee, said they were honored to assist with the opportunity to add an element of color and whimsy to the space.
“Sixteen ladies worked in tandem on the posts, each one taking between 30 to 40 hours to complete. They were truly a labor of love,” Eyermann said. “Our glass and tile materials came in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. It was easy and fun for us to come up with patterns, designs and motifs for the posts.
“We have conducted art projects with St. Agnes clients on several occasions and enjoyed working with these wonderful people. We hope that our friends who spend time in the garden will smile when they see the colors glisten in the sun or find in the design a flower, cloud, bunny, dragonfly, butterfly or even a flag! We are proud to be a part of this lovely garden for such special people.”
St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center offers a nurturing and structured environment for adults who are facing Alzheimer’s or dementia or who are not able to remain at home alone.