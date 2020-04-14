Tri Kappa's Taste of Valparaiso canceled

VALPARAISO — The Iota Chapter of Tri Kappa’s annual fundraiser focuseh on local dining, Taste of Valparaiso, has been canceled for 2020.
In an effort to support restaurants and promote public health, Tri Kappa and the 2020 TOV chairwomen, Laura Bryan, Kaye Frataccia and Debbie Miller, made the decision to cancel the event scheduled for May 21.
A signature event for the past 30 years, Taste of Valparaiso would feature more than 30 area restaurants serving samples of their best food to roughly 1,000 participants. Tri Kappa wants to recognize the sponsors and restaurants whose generosity makes this annual event a success.
Past sponsors include Urschel Labs, Sage-Popovich, A&M Stabilizers, Elite Crete Systems, Fairway Laser Systems, Horizon Bank, Thorgren Industries, Debbie Miller Team, Berkshire Hathaway, 1st Source Bank, Clifford E. Bryan, Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., Centier Bank, Konovsky Farms, LLC, Family Express and and Barth Anderson.
Tri Kappa encourages the community to support local restaurants including previous TOV participants: Asparagus, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Biggby Coffee, Blue Chip’s King of the Road, Campbell Street Café, Coastal Valley Water, Culver’s of Valparaiso, Designer Desserts, Desserts by Juliette, Don Quijote Restaurant, El Salto, Family Express, Harvest Circle Workshop, Indiana Beverage, Journeyman Distillery, Kelsey’s Steakhouse, Lincoln Flats, McAllister’s Deli, Montego Bay Grille.
Also Pestos Italian restaurant, Pikk’s Tavern, Prime Smoked Meats, Provecho Latin Provisions, Radius, Rise’n’Roll Bakery, Staymaker at Journeyman Distillery, Suzie’s Café and Catering, Tocayos Express Mexican Restaurant, Valparaiso County Club and Valpo Velvet.
