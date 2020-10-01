Truancy Court seen as alternative to juvenile court cases

Successful completion of Truancy Court can lead to reduced charges or expunged records, Shields said. If family members cannot successfully complete the program, their cases will be referred to court officials for further action.

According to Chris Buyer, chief juvenile probation officer for Porter County, juvenile authorities received about 600 referrals in 2019. Leading offenses, he said, include battery, possession of marijuana and truancy.

Amy Beier, executive director of the Porter County Juvenile Services Center, said the summit was intended to share information about local juvenile services, including Project ATTEND, a program started in 2001.

An acronym for Aiming Toward Truancy Elimination and Non-Attendance Decrease, ATTEND is an early intervention diversionary program for elementary students experiencing attendance problems or truancy. Its goal is to effect change without court intervention, before youngsters develop an established history of truancy.

Porter County juvenile officials work with seven school corporations, including Portage Township. Michelle Hellwege, principal at Saylor Elementary in South Haven, came from the Tri-Creek system, where the town of Lowell had its own truancy court.