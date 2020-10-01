Truancy Court seen as alternative to juvenile court cases

VALPARAISO — "Truancy Court" isn't the name of a new TV situation comedy. It represents what Porter County Juvenile Services Center officials hope becomes an alternative to delayed, dragged-out court cases involving truancy.
The first of its kind in Indiana, Truancy Court involves the family and county officials working together to address why a child under age 18 cannot get to school. Porter County Juvenile Center officials presented the new program Wednesday at a summit for educators, attendance officers and law enforcement personnel at the Porter County Expo Center.
Truancy Court is “very cool,” said Alison Cox, Porter County Juvenile Detention Center director, explaining how the process follows a “one judge, one team, one family” model.
Working with families charged with truancy or educational neglect, a felony, Truancy Court is designed to provide intervention that promotes positive change and compliance with state laws. Approved a month ago by the Indiana Office of Court Services, the court is preparing to accept its first cases, Cox said.
Meeting with families for a minimum of six months, Truancy Court team members include a judge, juvenile center officials, probation officer, prosecuting attorney and public defender, police and a mental health expert.
Once a family is determined to qualify for Truancy Court, team members meet with family members on a monthly basis to address the issue, explained Monica Shields, supervisor of juvenile detention alternatives. Additional group meetings will be scheduled for both adults and youth.
Successful completion of Truancy Court can lead to reduced charges or expunged records, Shields said. If family members cannot successfully complete the program, their cases will be referred to court officials for further action.
According to Chris Buyer, chief juvenile probation officer for Porter County, juvenile authorities received about 600 referrals in 2019. Leading offenses, he said, include battery, possession of marijuana and truancy.
Amy Beier, executive director of the Porter County Juvenile Services Center, said the summit was intended to share information about local juvenile services, including Project ATTEND, a program started in 2001.
An acronym for Aiming Toward Truancy Elimination and Non-Attendance Decrease, ATTEND is an early intervention diversionary program for elementary students experiencing attendance problems or truancy. Its goal is to effect change without court intervention, before youngsters develop an established history of truancy.
Porter County juvenile officials work with seven school corporations, including Portage Township. Michelle Hellwege, principal at Saylor Elementary in South Haven, came from the Tri-Creek system, where the town of Lowell had its own truancy court.
“ATTEND is very supportive of families," Hellwege said. “Truancy is a problem everywhere, so the more options schools have to work with parents, the better. This program is not punitive, but supportive.”
Scott Hufford, principal at Crisman Elementary in Portage, also likes the addition of Truancy Court with ATTEND.
“Anything we can do for families helps,” Hufford said. “Some families just have difficulty getting to school every day.”
