Truck driver, positive for COVID-19 in New York, drove to NWI anyway, officials say

VALPARAISO — A New York truck driver, who tested positive for COVID-19 back home but drove across the country anyway, became lumped into Porter County coronavirus statistics this week, health officials say.

The number of positive COVID-19 test results in Porter County dropped by one Friday as a result of investigative efforts by the county health department.

While looking into each of the reported nine positive test results, the Porter County Health Department learned that one involved a truck driver from New York, who had tested positive back home and chose to travel anyway, the department reported.

"While driving through Porter County, the driver experienced respiratory issues while in Porter County and drove to Porter Regional Hospital where the driver was tested and resulted in positive for COVID-19," according to the health department.

The driver has gone through 14 days of isolation and symptoms were treated at the hospital, health officials said. The driver tested clear of the virus and was discharged and sent back home to New York.

The discovery brings the number of positive test results in Porter County down to eight, the health department reported.