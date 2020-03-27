You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Truck driver, positive for COVID-19 in New York, drove to NWI anyway, officials say
breaking topical top story urgent

Truck driver, positive for COVID-19 in New York, drove to NWI anyway, officials say

Porter Regional Hospital

A white tent pitched just outside the emergency room doors at Porter Regional Hospital in anticipation of a potential surge of COVID-19 testing.

 Bob Kasarda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — A New York truck driver, who tested positive for COVID-19 back home but drove across the country anyway, became lumped into Porter County coronavirus statistics this week, health officials say.

The number of positive COVID-19 test results in Porter County dropped by one Friday as a result of investigative efforts by the county health department.

Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs
At least 55 Region cases reported; Indiana approaches 1,000 COVID-19 cases

While looking into each of the reported nine positive test results, the Porter County Health Department learned that one involved a truck driver from New York, who had tested positive back home and chose to travel anyway, the department reported.

"While driving through Porter County, the driver experienced respiratory issues while in Porter County and drove to Porter Regional Hospital where the driver was tested and resulted in positive for COVID-19," according to the health department.

The driver has gone through 14 days of isolation and symptoms were treated at the hospital, health officials said. The driver tested clear of the virus and was discharged and sent back home to New York.

The discovery brings the number of positive test results in Porter County down to eight, the health department reported.

Numbers statewide, by contrast, are expected to keep rising and reach more than 1,000 cases by the weekend, state health officials said Friday. There were 981 cases statewide as of Friday morning.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an emergency "stay-at-home" order this week.

Critics question risk of businesses staying open; cops, owners navigate COVID-19 nuances
Social distancing to combat COVID-19 tough behind bars

Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least six feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts