Truck rolls over along Ind. 49 near Chesterton

CHESTERTON — A semitrailer hauling an excavator overturned Tuesday morning along the southbound lanes of Ind. 49, the town is reporting.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of the Interstate 94 interchange between East Oak Road and Indian Boundary Road, the town said.

Chesterton firefighters responded and were spreading oil dry at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

