Trump official visits, leaves hope for reopening of historic Good Fellow Camp

PORTER — U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt caught a glimpse Wednesday morning of the dilapidated remains of a stainless steel swimming pool as he walked the grounds of the former Good Fellow Youth Camp at the local Indiana Dunes National Park.
"That looks like it needs a little work," he said.
Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz, who also took part in the short tour, is hoping the comment by one of President Donald Trump's influential cabinet members amounts to more than just a passing remark.
Labovitz said he would like to be able to tap into newly-available federal funding for long overdue park maintenance, including bringing the Good Fellow Camp back to life.
Bernhardt, who was also to meet privately with local park employees Wednesday at the Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk, was making the rounds promoting the Great American Outdoors Act, which recently authorized up to $1.9 billion a year, for each of the next five years, to begin addressing the approximately $12 billion nationwide deferred maintenance backlog at properties managed by the National Park Service.
The local national park reportedly accounts for $28 million of that need.
But Bernhardt also shared news that Congress and President Trump have agreed to make another $900 million a year available in perpetuity through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The funding, which is generated through federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, was approved in 1964, but has only been fully funded during two of all those years, he said.
"It's a big conservation success," he said.
If funding can be secured to renovate the former Good Fellow Camp, it would double the size of the site that is now used as Dunes Learning Center, Labovitz said.
The former Good Fellow Camp makes up 63 acres along the Little Calumet River and was built by U.S. Steel for the children of its employees, according to the Indiana Dunes National Park website. The steelmaker operated the camp and its nine historical buildings from 1941 to 1976, at which time it was purchased by the National Park Service for inclusion in the local park.
As Bernhardt walked through the large Good Fellow lodge, the history of the site was explained to him by Geof Benson, executive director of the nearby Dunes Learning Center.
The group made its way down to the Learning Center, where Bernhardt briefly discussed the available federal funding before heading over to the Portage lakefront.
His caravan of police vehicles and two large white Yukon SUVs momentarily caught the eye of a family of hikers as it drove away.
