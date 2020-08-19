Trump official visits, leaves hope for reopening of historic Good Fellow Camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt caught a glimpse Wednesday morning of the dilapidated remains of a stainless steel swimming pool as he walked the grounds of the former Good Fellow Youth Camp at the local Indiana Dunes National Park.

"That looks like it needs a little work," he said.

Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz, who also took part in the short tour, is hoping the comment by one of President Donald Trump's influential cabinet members amounts to more than just a passing remark.

Labovitz said he would like to be able to tap into newly-available federal funding for long overdue park maintenance, including bringing the Good Fellow Camp back to life.

Bernhardt, who was also to meet privately with local park employees Wednesday at the Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk, was making the rounds promoting the Great American Outdoors Act, which recently authorized up to $1.9 billion a year, for each of the next five years, to begin addressing the approximately $12 billion nationwide deferred maintenance backlog at properties managed by the National Park Service.

The local national park reportedly accounts for $28 million of that need.