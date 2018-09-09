Tween Center gets 'Odd' makeover

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Chequeuk Lodge #56 donated to the Duneland Boys & Girls Club to help tweak its Tween Center.
The tween center is for youth in grades 6 to 8 to meet with friends, concentrate on homework, develop community service projects or just take a break from other programs with the younger kids.
When the new Duneland club opened in April 2017 everything in the club was either new or renovated, except for the Tween Center. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows toured the club and noticed the tween center needed some help.
“The Tween Center was well-loved, that was obvious,” said Arthur Craig, member of the Odd Fellows. “But it didn’t quite fit in with the rest of the club. The furniture was a little more worn, technology was not new or up to standard, and the entire feel of the room was outdated. We wanted club members of this age group to have their room new and modern too – just like the rest of the club. We asked for a proposal to make this room special for Club Tweens."
That is exactly what the Duneland Club did. Working closely with Brian Tegt, chair of the Club’s Advisory Board and the rest of the Advisory Board members, a proposal was presented to the Odd Fellows complete with bids for new furniture, new paint, new flooring and new technology.
“We wanted to give our Tweens the world,” said Ron Ranta, club director. “The Odd Fellows helped tweak our proposal and then we went to work.”
On August 21, the Club held a ribbon cutting of the new Tween Center as a way to thank the Odd Fellows. It was the first time club members saw their new room and they were in awe.