Try 1 month for 99¢
Ambulance stock
Buy Now

File photo

 The Times

Two adults were trapped in a vehicle following a vehicle rollover on Ind. 49 in Liberty Township. 

Police and firefighters were dispatched about 5 p.m. Friday to a single-car wreck just south of U.S. 6, according to Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Duncan.

The only occupants, two adults, were trapped inside, and the fire department had to rescue them from the vehicle, Duncan said. Both adults had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital following the wreck. 

The cause of the single-car wreck has not yet been given by police.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.