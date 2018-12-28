Two adults were trapped in a vehicle following a vehicle rollover on Ind. 49 in Liberty Township.
Police and firefighters were dispatched about 5 p.m. Friday to a single-car wreck just south of U.S. 6, according to Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Duncan.
The only occupants, two adults, were trapped inside, and the fire department had to rescue them from the vehicle, Duncan said. Both adults had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital following the wreck.
The cause of the single-car wreck has not yet been given by police.