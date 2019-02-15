VALPARAISO — Two dogs and a cat died in an early morning house fire in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive in Center Township, according to the Valparaiso Fire Department.
The homeowner said he discovered the fire after arriving home early Friday morning and believed it was in the kitchen area, according to the department.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to the site at 3:18 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor windows, roof eaves and vents.
The fire was put out in 13 minutes using about 500 gallons of water, firefighters said.
Four dogs, six kittens, a rabbit and a turtle were rescued.
The fire department said it investigated and determined the cause of the blaze to be an electrical problem in the kitchen.
"Investigators note that the fire was contained to the room of origin as a result of the fire burning through a water pipe in the kitchen ceiling that acted as a fire sprinkler," according to the department.
"The home sustained heavy smoke damage throughout and water damage to the first floor and basement," firefighters said.
The fire department urged all homeowners to regularly check and test their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Residents of Valparaiso and Center Township in need of a new smoke detector can call the fire department 219-462-8325 and receive one free of charge.