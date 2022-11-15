Two Porter County compost and recycling sites to close for winter; Valpo site remains open

Recycling and compost centers close temporarily Compost and recycling sites in Portage and Boone Grove will be open through Dec. 10, according to Porter Recycle and Waste Reduction.

PORTER COUNTY — Portage and Boone Grove will close their compost sites for the winter season, according to a news release sent Monday by Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction.

The two locations will close Dec. 12, but Valparaiso's compost site will remain open for recycling, yard waste and electronic drop-offs, according to the release.

The Portage and Boone Grove sites will be closed Thursday through Sunday next week in observance of Thanksgiving. The Valparaiso Compost Site will only be closed the day of Thanksgiving and will re-open the following day.

Information on locations and recyclable items can be found at portercountyrecycling.org.

Compost and recycling site hours

Valparaiso Compost Site:

2150 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Portage Compost Site:

6451 U.S. Highway 12, Portage

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday through Dec. 10

Boone Grove Compost Site:

546 S 400 W, Valparaiso

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday through Dec. 10