Two Porter County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Two Porter County Jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and are being medically isolated from the other prisoners, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Monday it does not yet know how the inmates contracted COVID-19, and the source of the infection is under investigation.

No jail staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Records show both inmates were living in the same population area. Other inmates also living in that area have been placed on quarantine status, and are being monitored 24 hours a day by medical staff, jail officials said.

The housing area immediately was sanitized following the coronavirus diagnosis and continues to be sanitized twice a day, according to the sheriff's office.

Fifteen additional inmates were tested for COVID-19 Monday by a State Department of Health strike team. Their test results were not immediately available.

The Porter County Health Department also is working with the sheriff's office to preserve the health and safety of jail inmates.