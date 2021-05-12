 Skip to main content
Two sent to hospital in early morning Valpo crash, police say
Two sent to hospital in early morning Valpo crash, police say

VALPARAISO — Two drivers were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning with complaints of pain following a collision along the local stretch of U.S. 30 at Horse Prairie Avenue, police said.

The first passenger vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lanes of the highway at the intersection when it as rear-ended by the second, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m., Hall said.

The crash site has since been cleaned up and there is no disruption in traffic, he said.

