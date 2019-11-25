PORTAGE — The same night the government filed a motion asking a federal judge to approve its revised proposed consent decree with U.S. Steel, the company reported yet another release into the Burns Waterway.
U.S. Steel Midwest reported a release of "iron flock/solids" about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20, initiated cleanup efforts, notified downstream users and increased monitoring frequencies, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Monday.
The discharged has stopped, and there were no observed impacts to wildlife, IDEM said.
"IDEM and U.S. Steel continue to investigate the cause of the release," a department spokeswoman said.
Mark Templeton, director of the University of Chicago Law School's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic and attorney for the Surfrider Foundation, said the foundation remains concerned about operations and maintenance at the Midwest Plant and looks forward to learning more about the Nov. 20 release.
The Surfrider Foundation sued U.S. Steel in January 2018, several months before the U.S. Department of Justice and Indiana filed their own complaint against the steelmaker along with a proposed consent decree.
The proposed agreement was intended to address problems that led to the spill of about 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017. The spill not far from Lake Michigan led to the closure of several beaches and a shutdown at Indiana American Water’s Ogden Dunes intake facility.
A U.S. District Court judge granted Surfrider and Chicago permission in December 2018 to intervene in the government's case.
Surfrider Foundation and its attorneys were still reviewing the government's proposed revised consent decree, Templeton said.
Surfrider and Chicago have not yet filed a response to the government's motion, records showed.
The revised consent decree now includes a three-year sampling program along Lake Michigan’s shoreline that U.S. Steel anticipates will cost it about $600,000. Other changes include more robust notification procedures than initially contemplated and clarification of language that says U.S. Steel must comply with such procedures, records state.
U.S. Steel previously agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for its April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium, the toxic chemical featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich.”
IDEM responded to oil sheens at the Midwest Plant in May and August. In documents related to the releases, the department noted deficiencies such as data from the problematic chrome line being recorded on paper that could easily get wet, an operation plan that needed to be revised or rewritten, and employees who didn't know the capacity of the treatment facility where they worked.
IDEM inspectors also cited U.S. Steel for the second time in two years for failing to immediately accelerate sampling when a problem was first observed.
Surfrider Foundation and Chicago demanded in an October letter that state and federal environmental agencies step up their oversight and enforcement in the wake of violations at U.S. Steel Midwest and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, which killed thousands of fish in August when it released higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River.
The river flows into the Burns Waterway, which empties into Lake Michigan just east of Indiana Dunes National Park's Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
IDEM said in September that wastewater violations linked to oil sheens this year at U.S. Steel Midwest would not affect the consent decree process.