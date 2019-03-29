JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An unattended burn pit spread flames into the nearby Moraine Nature Preserve, spreading across an estimated 10 acres or more Friday afternoon, fire officials said.
Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland of the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters had to travel by foot and ATV to reach the remote location. Firefighters arrived at about 2:30 p.m.
Nearby fire departments were called in to assist because the fire was in such a remote location, he said.
The Moraine Nature Preserve is at County Road 650 North and Harvest Road. An initial investigation found the unattended burn pit off Harvest Road wasn't completely extinguished, and wind caused the fire to spread into the nature preserve, Wineland said.
State law prohibits open burning in Porter County.
Assisting Liberty Township firefighters were Washington Township, Westville Community, Morgan Township, Porter, South Haven and National Park Service firefighters, Wineland said.