United Way of Porter County provides home mortgage assistance program

United Way of Porter County is working with the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network and state of Indiana to provide mortgage assistance to Northwest Indiana residents.

“The Hardest Hit Fund can change people’s lives for the better,” said Kim Olesker, President & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Nobody should lose their home because of COIVD. We’ve seen too many cases of residents losing their jobs, then their homes. For many, this program could be a lifeline.”

Indiana homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments due to involuntary financial hardships may qualify for assistance. Qualifying involuntary hardships include, but are not limited to:

• An involuntary loss of employment or reduction in employment income

• A reduction in household income due to death of a spouse

• Loss of employment income related to medical procedures or emergencies

“We want to make sure residents are getting the help they need,” Olesker said. “With the national mortgage moratorium coming to an end in June, now is the time to start planning and asking for help.”