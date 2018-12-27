Now through Jan. 15, United Way of Porter County is seeking nominations for remarkable volunteers to be honored at their third annual Spirit Awards.
As an initiative of the United Way Regional Volunteer Center program, the Spirit Awards recognizes amazing volunteer activities happening throughout the Region.
“We are looking for everyday passionate, courageous and self-sacrificing individuals who exhibit what it means to live united,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Spirit Awards recognizes amazing unsung volunteers for their hard work.”
In 2018, eight winners were chosen from a nomination pool of 27 individuals. The winners are: Joseph Baker (Valparaiso), John A. Beebe Sr. (Crown Point), Ginger Brockwehl (Valparaiso), Nicky Ali Jackson, Ph.D. (Chesterton), Brooke Scheurich (Valparaiso), Joanna Smith (Gary), Pastor Curtis Whittaker Sr. (Gary) and Lorrie Woycik (Valparaiso).
Nominations from throughout Northwest Indiana are welcome. Award recipients will be selected by a committee of volunteers and winners will be notified the week of Jan. 27.
Winners and nominees will be honored at United Way’s annual Community Celebration on March 14 at Duneland Falls in Porter. To nominate a volunteer, visit uwpcspiritawards.org.